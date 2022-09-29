Durga Puja 2022 Date: When is Durga Puja in 2022?

Durga Puja 2022 Date in India: The five-day festival of Durga Puja is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. While Durga Puja is particularly significant for the Bengali community, many other states such as Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand also celebrate it with a lot of festivities and rituals.

This year, the much-awaited festival will begin on October 1 and will go on till October 5. Durga Puja ends with Dussehra and is a celebration of the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. Thus, the festival is meant to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

According to Drik Panchang, the date and time of Durga Puja are decided based on the lunar calendar. Hence, in the Bengali calendar, the date of Durga Puja is not fixed.

Although the next day of Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha, the ritualistic Durga Puja begins on the sixth day of Devi Paksha. The narration of Chandi Patha in West Bengal begins on the day of Mahalaya which falls on a day before Devi Paksha begins.

Durga Puja during Devi Paksha is observed as Navratri in other places. Although Navratri is also dedicated to Goddess Durga and overlaps with Durga Puja, the customs followed during Navratri are completely different than those of Durga Puja.

Goddess Durga is the primary deity who is worshipped during Durga Puja. Durga Puja also involves the worship of Lord Shiva as the companion of Goddess Durga, who is a form of Goddess Parvati herself. Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya are also worshipped during Durga Puja, as they are considered the children of Goddess Durga.

