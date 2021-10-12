Durga Puja 2021: In Kolkata’s 66 Pally Puja, priestesses invoke the Goddess, challenge patriarchy

The organisers of Kolkata’s 66 Pally Puja were one decision away from smashing patriarchy, and they did that in festive style this year, as they welcomed priestess Nandini Bhowmick and her colleagues – Ruma, Semanti and Paulami – to initiate the Durga Puja celebrations.

The festivities kick-started, as per tradition, with the Shashti Bodhan and aarti, which was the invocation of the Goddess.

In the Bengali community, the Durga Puja celebrations usually begin with the ‘Akal Bodhan’ on the first day of the celebration, shashti. On this day, the priests worship or invoke Durga in an ‘uncustomary’ time and breathe life into her, beseeching her to reside in the murti, the vessel for gods for the next few days, until her immersion — which symbolises her return to her marital home where Lord Shiva, her husband, awaits her.

Usually done by priests, the Durga Puja at 66 Pally made the conscious decision of having priestesses over to preside over the ceremonies, which they will be conducting for all five days of the Puja — from sashti to dashami.

Pradyumna Mukherjee, the general secretary, told indianexpress.com over a telephonic conversation that while in many so-called ‘male dominated’ professions women have stepped forward and proven themselves, praying and performing pujas continues to remain a male bastion.

“That had to change, because it is nothing but a mind-blockage. When we can have female organisers and dhakis, why can we not have female priests? There is no scripture that states women cannot worship or perform these rituals. In the history of Durga Pujas in Kolkata, it is the first time ever that four women are doing all the rituals. It started right from ‘khuntipujo’ in August, which was done at the beginning, during the construction of the pandal. That was also done by them,” he said.

Mukherjee initially feared opposition by some orthodox people, but was pleasantly surprised to receive support and appreciation instead.

