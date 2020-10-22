Durga Puja 2020: Here’s why Ashtami and Navami will fall on the same day this year

Durga puja 2020: The auspicious days of Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami will be overlapping this year. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Each day of Durga Puja is dedicated to certain specific rituals. We are on the sixth day of the festival, also known as Shashti. The seventh day is called Saptami, followed by Ashtami, Navami and finally the 10th day which is known as Dashami.

This year, however, the auspicious days will be seen overlapping. For instance, while Saptami will be celebrated on October 23, 2020, the muhurat for Ashtami will also begin on the same day, at 6:57 pm and will end at 6:58 am on October 24, 2020.

Again, the muhurat for Navami, which is the ninth day, will begin on October 24 itself at 6:58 am and will end at 7:41 am on October 25, 2020. Although in some places, like in West Bengal, October 25 will be celebrated as Navami.

The muhurat for Vijayadashami — which will be celebrated on October 26, 2020 — will actually begin at 7:41 am on October 25 and will end at 9 am on October 26, 2020.

This is because the auspicious days are based on their muhurat and has nothing to do with the 24-hour clock that we usually follow, astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath told indianexpress.com. “This year Ashtami and Navami are falling on the same date but at different mahurat. As per the muhurat, there is no overlapping in the timings of both the days. One muhurat is ending and another is starting,” he said.

The muhurat is based on the lunar cycle, said Bala Jaganthan, Vedic astrologer, Clickastro. “The muhurat is based on the lunar cycle which begins with the new moon day, which decides the almanac or panchanda which determine the tithi, vara, nakshatra, yoga and karana. These are calculated based on the position of the sun and moon. But various almanacs or panchanda are followed across India, which differ only slightly from each other. The most widely followed is Chitra paksha panchanda for which calculations are made based on the equinoxes.”

The muhurat for Sandhi puja, which is performed at the juncture when Ashtami ends and Navani begins, will be between 6:34 am and 7:22 am on October 24, 2020.

