Durga Puja 2020: PM Modi highlights significance of Durga avatars, extends greetings

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish people on the occasion of Durga Puja 2020. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter, Pixabay/file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashashti, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja. In his speech, PM Modi also highlighted the importance of “nari shakti” (woman power), while urging people to follow safety precautions for COVID-19 while celebrating the festival this year.

Feeling blessed to be a part of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti celebrations. https://t.co/i2BHHu33jX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

In an earlier tweet, PM Modi talked about how Durga Puja signifies the victory of good over evil. “Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health.”

Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2020

He also wished people celebrating Navaratri during this occasion. “Navratri ke shashthi par Ma Katyayani ki upaasana ki jaati hai. Meri kaamna hai ki Mata Katyayani aap sabhi ko sadaa nirog rakhe aur ujwal bhawishya pradaan kare (On the sixth day of Navaratri, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. I pray that Goddess Katyayani keeps you all disease-free and grant you a bright future).”

नवरात्रि की षष्ठी पर मां कात्यायनी की उपासना की जाती है। मेरी कामना है कि माता कात्यायनी आप सभी को सदा निरोग रखें और उज्ज्वल भविष्य प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/Lq1tRNcHZw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

Read| Kolkata Durga Puja pandal features life-size statue of Sonu Sood, migrant workers

The nine-day festival of Navratri dedicated to Goddess Durga began on October 17, 2020. Each day of Navaratri is dedicated to an avatar of Goddess Durga.

On Panchami or Day 5, when Goddess Durga’s fifth avatar Skandamata is worshipped, PM Modi tweeted, “Navratri mein aaj Devi Dugra ke pancham swarup Ma Skandmata ki aaradhna ka din hai. Meri kaamna hai ki navchetna ka sujan karne wali Devi Skandamata ka aashirvaad deshvasiyon par sada bana rahe (On Navratri, it is the day of worshipping Goddess Durga’s fifth avatar Ma Skandamata. I pray that the creator of new life and energy, Goddess Skandamata’s blessings are with all citizens.

On Chaturthi or Day 4, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped. “Navratri mein aaj Ma Durga ke chaturth swarup Devi Kushmanda ke bandan ka din hai. Ma Kushmanda har kisi ke jeevan mein sukh, samriddhi aur saubhagya lekar aaye (On Navratri, it is the day of worshipping Goddess Kushmanda. May Goddess Kushmanda bring happiness, prosperity and good luck to all),” he wrote.

नवरात्रि में आज मां दुर्गा के चतुर्थ स्वरूप देवी कूष्मांडा के वंदन का दिन है। मां कूष्मांडा हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आएं। pic.twitter.com/rPGtm29R3b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

On the third day, Goddess Chandraghanta, whose forehead is adorned with a half-moon, is worshipped. “Navratri mein aaj Devi Durga ke teesre swarup Ma Chandraghnta ki puja aur aaradhna ka din hai. Meri kaamna hai ki Mata Chandraghanta sabhi ke jeevan mein saahas aur shakti ka sanchar kare (On the third day of Navratri, Goddess Durga’s third avatar Ma Chandraghanta is worshipped. I pray that Goddess Chandrghanta bestows courage ad strength to all),” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

नवरात्रि में आज देवी दुर्गा के तीसरे स्वरूप मां चंद्रघंटा की पूजा और आराधना का दिन है। मेरी कामना है कि माता चंद्रघंटा सभी के जीवन में साहस और शक्ति का संचार करें। pic.twitter.com/1v2Kopy7NA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2020

On Day 2, he wrote, “We bow to you, Maa Brahmacharini. Bless us with kindness and compassion. From you, we derive strength to spread joy and serve our society.”

We bow to you, Maa Brahmacharini. Bless us with kindness and compassion. From you we derive strength to spread joy and serve our society. pic.twitter.com/kefm4AkpJU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020

“Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden,” PM Modi had tweeted on the first day of Navratri or Pratipad.

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/0iIMFx8cZz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd