Durga Puja 2020 Day 1: Enjoy the festivities with this easy-breezy makeup look

Here is an easy makeup look you can opt for your celebrations.

Whether you are celebrating virtually or stepping out to visit a pandal or temple with your mask on, you would still like to apply some makeup, isn’t it? After all, it is the first day of the much-awaited Durga Puja! Pankaj Kodesia, chief strategy officer, Greyon Cosmetics LLP says, “bring back the charm by getting dressed in ethnic wear and wearing your ornaments to take your celebrations a notch higher!”

Below, he shares some easy tips to nail your festive look.

Step 1

“Your eyes are the windows to your soul, enhance them with an intense black eyeliner,” he shares. Pick a gel or liquid eyeliner that has soft bristles and glides smoothly without creasing. Also, make sure that it’s smudge and water-proof and lasts up to 12 hours at least. “You’ll need it, especially if you’re celebrating virtually and expressing with your eyes,” says Kodesia. Make sure you tight-line your upper and lower waterlines so that they look on fleek!

Step 2

In order to complete the eye look make sure you go for waterproof mascara and apply it in a wiggling motion to give your lashes a lengthened as well as voluminous effect. “Choose a mascara with soft bristles that don’t hurt your eyes while applying and spread the product evenly,” suggests Kodesia.

Step 3

Begin working on your lips by prepping them with a lip balm which is paraben-free. You can also dip your toothbrush in warm water and softly rub it on your lips to get rid of the dead skin cells. Next, either go for a classic neutral shade or a pop of colours like ox red or fuschia. You can also opt for a shimmery gloss to keep things minimal.

Step 4

Add a hint of blush to your look by using the same lip colour. You could also apply highlighter on the high points of your face — eyebrow bone, bridge of your nose and top of your cheekbones to get that glow. Lastly, Kodesia suggests adding a bindi to complete your look.

