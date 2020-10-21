Durga Puja 2020: Date, puja timings, history, significance and importance

Durga Puja 2020: The festival will begin on October 22, 2020. (Express file photo)

Durga Puja 2020 Date, Puja Timings: The much-awaited Durga Puja is all set to begin from October 22, 2020 (Shashthi) and will end on December 26, 2020 (Dashami). This is a five-day festival (also celebrated as Navratri in many parts of India) dedicated to Goddess Durga, and is usually celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Tripura, apar from Bangladesh, and the diaspora from these regions.

The five days of Durga Puja are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami.

The festival is celebrated in the month of Ashwin or September-October in the Gregorian calendar.

As legend goes, Goddess Durga defeated demon god Asura in a battle. And the festival celebrates this victory of good over evil.

Apart from Goddess Durga, Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha and Kartika — considered to be her children — are also worshipped on this occasion.

To celebrate this festival, people usually buy new clothes and visit puja pandals. They also take part in cultural events and have elaborate feasts.

On Dashami traditionally the idols of Durga and other gods and goddesses are immersed in the river or any other water body. Women smear vermillion or sindoor on the idols and on each other. This ritual signifies wishing a blissful marital life. People also perform a traditional dance called “Dhunuchi naach” which involves performing with an incense burner.

Sandhi Puja, held at the juncture between Ashtami Tithi and Navami Tithi, is one of the major rituals performed during this festival. The muhurat for this will be between 6:34 am and 7:22 am on October 24, 2020, according to drikpanchang.com. The Vijayadashami Aparahna muhurat will be between 12:29 pm and 2:46 pm.

