Durga Navami, Ayudha Puja, Saraswati Puja, Durga Puja 2019 Live Updates: India celebrates with much fervour

Durga Navami, Ayudha Puja, Saraswati Puja, Durga Puja 2019 Pooja Vidhi, Mantra, Timings Live Updates: Maha Navami, also known as Durga Navami, is an Indian festival that is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri and the fourth day of Durga Puja. This year, Maha Navami is being observed on October 7. Believed to be the day when Durga defeated the evil Mahishasura, the Navami rituals begin with a mahasnan and a shodashopachar puja.

Other forms of Shakti or goddess Durga that are worshipped on the occasion of Maha Navami are Saraswati (the Goddess of wisdom, arts and literature), Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and Parvati (the divine mother). Maha Navami celebrations in India vary from state to state, but the underlying reason for celebration remains the victory of good over evil.

The ninth day of Navratri is also celebrated as Ayudha Puja in states like Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka among others and various instruments are worshipped on this day. Durga Navami is often considered as a resting day and people in various states prepare for the grand celebrations of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. Durga Navami is also the day or Ayudha Puja, Saraswati Puja and Kanya Puja in different Indian states.