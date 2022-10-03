scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Durga Navami 2022: Maha Navami date, puja timings, significance, vidhi, muhurat

Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2022 date, puja timings: According to Drik Panchang, the Navami tithi begins at 04.37 pm on October 3 and ends at 02.20 pm on October 4

Durga Navami 2022: There is a certain sentiment attached to this day, as it marks the end of all festivities.

Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2022 date, puja timings: Durga Navami, also known as Maha Navami, is the ninth and the last day of festivities for Navratri and the fourth day of Durga Puja celebrations.

The final celebration, it marks the victory of good over evil and is followed by Dussehra, or Vijay Dashami, when Lord Ram is believed to have defeated King Ravana in a fierce battle. It is also said that on this day, Goddess Durga is to be worshipped as ‘Mahishasurmardini’, for devotees say that Durga killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day.

This year, it falls on October 4, which is a Tuesday.

According to Drik Panchang, the Navami tithi begins at 04.37 pm on October 3 and ends at 02.20 pm on October 4.

Just like Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami is also one of the most significant days which begins with a holy bath, following which devotees offer their prayers to the deity in the form of a morning aarti and pushpanjali. It is only after they are done praying that they can break their fast by eating ceremonial fruits and sweets.

On this day, rituals to bid farewell to the goddess are observed as she prepares to leave her maternal home. A special Mahasnan or Shodhasopachar Puja is also performed on this auspicious day. In several other areas of Bengal, devotees gather in the pandals as they dress up and partake in several cultural events.

There is a certain sentiment attached to this day, as it marks the end of all festivities. Cultural programmes are held as usual on this day.

In many other parts of the country, young and unmarried girls, who have not attained puberty, are worshipped as Durga in many households. They are invited to houses as their feet are washed and decorated with alta. The girls — known as kanjanks — are also given halwa, puri, chana and other gifts.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 10:00:09 am
