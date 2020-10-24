Durga Navami 2020: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra, and Procedure

Durga puja 2020: The auspicious days of Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami will be overlapping this year. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: Durga Navami is the last day of the 9-day celebration of Navratri. This year it will be celebrated on Saturday, 24 October 2020. However, the festival is celebrated on a different day in West Bengal.

READ| Durga Navami 2020 Date: When is Maha Navami in 2020?

The day begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Devotees flock to the pandal and offer flowers and fruits as offerings to Goddess Durga. While the earlier ritual included sacrificing an animal on this day, it has been replaced due to humanitarian causes.

According to drikpanchang.com. “According to Purva-Viddha rule if on previous day Navami Tithi prevails for 3 Muhurata before sunset then Mahanavami Puja and fasting is observed on the previous day,” it says. In this case, Ashtami and Navami puja, including fasting are done on the same day.

As per Drikpanchang, the time for Navami Tithi begins at 06:58 on Oct 24, 2020, and ends at 07:41 on Oct 25, 2020

While the celebrations are slightly sombre, people are making up for it by celebrating virtually. Take a look here.

Don’t forget to wish your loved ones with these heartfelt wishes we have collated for you, check it out here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd