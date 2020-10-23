Durga Navami 2020: Maha navami date, puja timings, significance and importance

Durga Navami 2020: This will be held on October 25,2020. (Express file photo)

Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2020 Date, Puja Timings: While the Navami Tithi begins on October 24, Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 25, 2020, as well.

In West Bengal particularly, Maha Navami is not always the same as that of the other Indian states.

In other states, Maha Navami is observed as per Purva-Viddha rule, according to drikpanchang.com. “According to Purva-Viddha rule if on previous day Navami Tithi prevails for 3 Muhurata before sunset then Mahanavami Puja and fasting is observed on the previous day,” it says. In this case, Ashtami and Navami puja, including fasting are done on the same day.

In West Bengal, Maha Navami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. On this day, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasurmardini or the annihilator of the Buffalo Demon Asura.

Read| Stepping out for festivities? Stay safe with these pointers

Animal sacrifice, known as ‘Balidan’ is also performed on this day. The muhurat for this will begin at 12:29 pm and end at 2:46 pm, on October 25, 2020.

If Navami Tithi starts before Sanyakal on Ashtami Tithi then both Ashtami Puja and Navami Puja are done on the same day, during Ashtami Tithi. Ashtami Puja, Sandhi Puja and Navami Puja are then done together on Ashtami Tithi. ‘Balidan’, however, takes place on Navami Tithi.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd