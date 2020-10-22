Durga Navami 2020 Date: When is Maha Navami in 2020?

Durga Navami 2020 Date: This year it falls on October 25.(Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

Durga Navami 2020 Date in India: Durga Navami is the third day of the Durga Puja. It also marks the final day of Durga’s fight with the demon Mahishasura, as she defeated him on the tenth day or Vijayadashmi. It is on this day that Durga is worshipped as Mahishasuramardini, which implies the Goddess who killed Mahishasura, the buffalo demon. This year it falls on October 25.

On this day, rituals to bid farewell to the goddess are observed as she prepares to leave her maternal home for heaven. The custom consists of a holy bath, followed by a special Shodhasopachar of the deity. In several other areas of Bengal, devotees gather in the pandals as they dress up and partake in several cultural events.

Just like Ashtami, Maha Navami — or Durga Navami — begins with pushpanjali and aarti. Even though people celebrate the day with abandon there is also an underlying sadness as it marks the end of the five-day-long festival. In the past, people used to sacrifice animals on the day. However, such practices have been stopped.

In many other parts of India, young and unmarried girls who have not attained puberty are worshipped as Durga. They are invited to houses as their feet are washed and decorated with Alta. They are also given halwa, puri, chana and other gifts.

Mahanavami is also the last day of Navratri.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd