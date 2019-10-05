Durga Navami 2019: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra, and Procedure

Durga Navami 2019 (Maha Navami) Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra, Procedure: The third and final day of Durga Puja marks the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami or the ninth day of Navratri. Goddess Durga, worshipped as Mahisasuramardini, or the ‘annihilator of the Buffalo demon’, is revered where after a holy bath, and Shodhasopachar puja, she is honoured with sixteen types of offerings. This year, Mahanavmi falls on October 7.

It is considered that puja performed on Mahanavami is equal to worshipping the goddess on all nine days of Navratri. On the day, the Siddhidatri form of Durga is worshipped. Girls who have not attained puberty are also worshipped as goddess Durga. Their feet are washed and they are served with puri, chana, kheer, halwa and gifts. Some devotees also observe the Mahanavami Upvas on this day.

Goddess Durga is offered sugarcane stalks. Navami Homa is performed at the end of the puja. Also, a Maha Arti is organised at the end of the day.

The bhog on Mahanavami consists of fish that is offered to Durga. Later, the devotees have it as part of the prasad. This practice is prominent in areas of Odisha. Other areas of India offer fruits, sweets and halwa puri as bhog.

Here are the Puja timings, according to drikpanchang.com:

Navami Tithi begins at 10:54 am, on October 6 and ends on 12:38 pm on October 7. depending on the starting time of Navami Tithi on previous day, Maha Navami puja and upavas might be done on Ashtami Tithi. The precise rule is that if Ashtami and Navami merge before Sanyakal on Ashtami Tithi, then Ashtami Puja and Navami Puja including Sandhi Puja are done on the same day.