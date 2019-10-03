Durga Navami 2019: Maha Navami Date, Puja Timings, Significance and Importance

Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2019 Date, Puja Timings: Officially the last day of the Durga Puja festivities, Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 7, which is a Monday. It is to be noted that Maha Navami has a different date in West Bengal — one which is usually followed by the Bengali community everywhere — than the rest of India.

Just like Ashtami, Maha Navami — or Durga Navami — also begins with pushpanjali and aarti. It is the last day of the festivity, and people usually celebrate it with an overwhelming sense of grief. While in the past people used to sacrifice animals on the day, the practice has largely stopped on humanitarian grounds. Now, people offer pumpkins to the Goddess, keeping with the tradition.

The rest of the day is spent organising cultural programmes, eating the traditional bhog and hopping pandals. Being the last day, people go through bittersweet feelings, having to wait for another year to greet Goddess Durga.

On this day, the Goddess is worshipped and celebrated as ‘Mahisasuramardini‘, meaning the slayer of the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

According to Drik Panchang, the Navami tithi begins October 6 at 10.54 am and ends October 7 at 12.38 pm.