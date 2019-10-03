Durga Navami 2019 Date: When is Maha Navami in 2019 in India?

Durga Navami 2019 Date in India: Mahanavami, which marks the final day of the long drawn battle between goddess Durga and demon king Mahishasura, is the ninth and last day of the Navaratri festival. It is believed that the Goddess defeated the demon king on the 10th day or Vijayadashmi. On this day, people offer prayers to the goddess and worship her as Mahishasuramardini – slayer of the buffalo demon. This year, the day will be observed on October 7.

In parts of India, teenage girls, who have not attained puberty, are worshipped as Durga. They dress up like the Goddess and receive offerings in the form of halwa, puri, chana, clothes, and other gifts by devotees who invite them to their houses for the ritual. People wash their feet and decorate it with alta.

While in the northern part of the country, people bid farewell to the goddess who is supposed to make a journey back to her abode safely, in the eastern belt, they do it a day after – on Dashami.

This year, Navami tithi begins at 10:54 am on October 6 and ends on 12:38 pm on October 7.

On this day, people starting with a holy bath, which is then followed by a special Shodhasopachar of the deity. In many parts of Bengal, it is celebrated with great pomp and show. Huge pandals are set up and devotees throng it in great numbers. People wear beautiful clothes, go out with family and friends for pandal hopping, and partake in various cultural events like the popular dhunuchi naach.