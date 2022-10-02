Durga Ashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, and Samagri

Durga Ashtami 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings: This year, Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, falls on October 3, 2022 which is a Monday. It is also the most auspicious day of the Bengali Durga Puja festival. Sandhi Puja is conducted on Ashtami during the last 24 minutes of Ashtami tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami tithi.

According to drik panchang.com, durga puja on Maha Ashtami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja which is very much similar to Maha Saptami Puja except Prana Pratishtha which is done only once on Maha Saptami.

According to the site, on Maha Ashtami, nine small pots are installed and nine Shaktis of Durga are invoked in them. All nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during Maha Ashtami Puja.

As per the traditions of the day, young unmarried girls are treated as Goddess Durga and are worshipped on Maha Ashtami. They are worshipped as part of Kumari Puja. In many regions, Kumari Puja is done during all nine days of Durga Navratri. Kumari Puja on a single day during Durga Puja is preferred on Maha Ashtami.

The most important part of the festival is the legendary Sandhi Puja that is the culmination point. Drik Panchang notes that it is customary to perform Balidan or animal sacrifice at this sacred juncture. Devotees who abstain from animal sacrifice perform symbolic Bali with vegetables like banana, cucumber, or pumpkin. For Brahmins, any type of animal sacrifice is prohibited by scriptures and Brahmin community does only symbolic Bali. Even the famous Belur Math in West Bengal does symbolic Bali with banana during Sandhi Puja. It is customary to light 108 earthen lamps during Sandhi Kaal.

