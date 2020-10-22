Durga Ashtami 2020: Puja vidhi, muhurat timings, mantra, and samagri

Durga Ashtami 2020 Puja Vidhi: Sandhi puja muhurat is from 6:34 am to 7:22 am.

Durga Ashtami 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri: Durga Ashtami or Mahashtami will be held on October 24, 2020, Saturday. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 6:57 am on October 23, 2020, and will end at 6:58 am on October 24, 2020, according to drikpanchang.com.

Durga Ashtami is considered to be one of the most important days of Durga Puja. It begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, which is similar to Saptami Puja.

On this day, nine small pots are installed and nine Shaktis of Durga are then invoked in them. All the nine forms of the goddess are worshipped during Mahashtami puja.

Young, unmarried girls are also worshipped on this day. This is known as Kumari puja.

One of the main events on Durga Ashtami is Sandhi puja, which is held at the juncture when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi begins. It is believed that Devi Chamunda appeared around this time to kill demons Chanda and Munda.

The puja usually lasts for about 48 minutes. This time, the muhurat is from 6:34 am to 7:22 am. During this, it is customary to perform animal sacrifice. People who abstain from animal sacrifice can replace it with banana, cucumber or pumpkin for performing symbolic ‘bali’. And it is also customary to light 108 earthen lamps during Sandhi puja.

