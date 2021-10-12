Durga Ashtami 2021: Puja vidhi, muhurat timings, mantra, and samagri

Durga Ashtami 2021 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri: Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami will be held on October 13, Wednesday. The Ashtami tithi will begin at 9.57 pm on October 12, and will end at 8.07 pm on October 13, according to Drik Panchang.

Durga Ashtami is considered to be one of the most important days of Durga Puja. It begins with mahasnan and shodashopachar puja, which is similar to Saptami puja. On this day, nine small pots are installed and nine shaktis of Durga are then invoked in them. All the nine forms of the goddess are worshipped during Mahashtami puja. Young, unmarried girls are also worshipped on this day. This is known as ‘Kumari Puja’.

Kumari Puja is held during Durga Puja by ceremoniously worshipping young girls as an incarnation of the Goddess. (Source: Express Photo by Janak Rathod) Kumari Puja is held during Durga Puja by ceremoniously worshipping young girls as an incarnation of the Goddess. (Source: Express Photo by Janak Rathod)

One of the main events on Durga Ashtami is the sandhi puja, which is held at the juncture when Ashtami tithi ends and Navami tithi begins. It is believed that Devi Chamunda appeared around this time to kill demons Chanda and Munda.

The puja usually lasts for about 48 minutes. This time, the muhurat is from 07.43 pm to 08.31 pm. During this time, it is customary to perform an animal sacrifice. People who abstain from sacrifices can replace it with banana, cucumber or pumpkin for performing a symbolic ‘bali’. And it is also customary to light 108 earthen lamps during the sandhi puja.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!