scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
MUST READ

Durga Ashtami 2021: Puja vidhi, muhurat timings, mantra, and samagri

Durga Puja 2021: Durga Ashtami is considered to be one of the most important days of Durga Puja.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 12, 2021 2:10:56 pm
durga puja 2021Durga Puja 2021: Durga Ashtami is also referred to as Mahashtami. (Source: Getty Images)

Durga Ashtami 2021 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri: Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami will be held on October 13, Wednesday. The Ashtami tithi will begin at 9.57 pm on October 12, and will end at 8.07 pm on October 13, according to Drik Panchang.

ALSO READ |What is Durga Ashtami’s significance?

Durga Ashtami is considered to be one of the most important days of Durga Puja. It begins with mahasnan and shodashopachar puja, which is similar to Saptami puja. On this day, nine small pots are installed and nine shaktis of Durga are then invoked in them. All the nine forms of the goddess are worshipped during Mahashtami puja. Young, unmarried girls are also worshipped on this day. This is known as ‘Kumari Puja’.

Kumari puja celebrations Kumari Puja is held during Durga Puja by ceremoniously worshipping young girls as an incarnation of the Goddess. (Source: Express Photo by Janak Rathod)

One of the main events on Durga Ashtami is the sandhi puja, which is held at the juncture when Ashtami tithi ends and Navami tithi begins. It is believed that Devi Chamunda appeared around this time to kill demons Chanda and Munda.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Happy Durga Puja 2021: Wishes, messages, images, quotes, photos, status

The puja usually lasts for about 48 minutes. This time, the muhurat is from 07.43 pm to 08.31 pm. During this time, it is customary to perform an animal sacrifice. People who abstain from sacrifices can replace it with banana, cucumber or pumpkin for performing a symbolic ‘bali’. And it is also customary to light 108 earthen lamps during the sandhi puja.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

durga puja, durga puja dhaki, durga puja celebrations
Durga Puja 2021: Dhakis drum their way to Kolkata for the festivities

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 12: Latest News

Advertisement