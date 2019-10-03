Durga Ashtami 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri: Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, reveres and pays homage to the Hindu goddess, Durga. The festival is celebrated during the last five days of Navaratri, which is a nine-day long festival. Durga Puja marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. Hence Durga Puja festival is observed as the victory of good over evil.

On Durga Ashtami, the eight incarnation of Goddess Shakti named Chamunda is venerated. It is believed that Goddess Kali appeared on the day of Maha Ashtami and annihilated Mahishasura’s demon associates, Chanda, Munda, and Rakthabija.

This year, Durga Puja will take place from October 4 to 7, and will be followed by the grand immersion of Durga idols on October 8. Each day has its own significance but the eighth day or Maha Ashtami is considered most auspicious. It is all about great food, pandal hopping and enjoying the last few days of the puja. This year, it falls on October 6.

According to drikpanchang.com, Ashtami Tithi begins from 09.51 am on October 5 and ends at 10:54 am on October 6.

On Maha Ashtami, nine small pots are installed and nine Shaktis of Durga are invoked in them. All nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped during Maha Ashtami puja. Young unmarried girls are believed to be the manifestion of Goddess Durga and are worshipped on Maha Ashtami.

The legendary Sandhi Puja also falls on Maha Asthami. The time window of the last 24 minutes of Ashtami tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami tithi are known as sandhi time or the holy juncture during Durga Puja. It is customary to light 108 earthen lamps during sandhi kaal.

There’s also an age-old tradition associated with the festival to honour kanjaks (a group of young and unmarried girls) at home. It is believed that every kanjak represents a consort of Goddess Durga personifying her energy and power. The girls are welcomed by washing their feet and applying alta on their feet. They are then fed sweets and delicious food and bestowed gifts.