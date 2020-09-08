Dull, frizzy hair? Count on this DIY banana coconut hair mask

Here's how to make a hair mask for your dull, frizzy hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There are numerous hair care techniques and products available in the market to remedy hair problems. But one needs to first know their hair type and understand the problems before opting for the solutions. However, a common hair problem that many people experience is dull and brittle hair. If you have the same issues and have tried numerous DIYs but have not been successful, it is time you begin with understanding your hair type and then consult an expert.

Confused about where to begin? Dermatologist and hair specialist Dr Niketa Sonavane recently shared an easy hair mask for type 2b hair, which is best described as wavy hair.

Frizziness is a common problem with people with type 2b hair. While their hair may be flat and straight at the roots, it becomes wavier at the bottom and forms a prominent and strong ‘S’ shape. While controlling frizz is the first major step along with untangling knots to make the hair manageable, it is time you also try hydrating hair masks that can provide much-needed care.

Dr Sonavane recommended an easy hair pack. Take a look.

This is what she had to say: “Banana hair mask is one of my favorite DIY masks for my fine, high porosity, type 2b hair. It provides nutrients to my dull hair and makes them soft and shiny. This mask is good for all hair types. It is one of the most natural deep hair conditioners that I have ever tried”.

Here’s how to prepare the Banana Coconut hair mask.

Ingredients

1 – Ripe banana

1 tbsp – Honey

2 tbsp – Coconut milk powder

Method and tips

*Put all the ingredients into a mixer grinder and blend until no chunks are left.

*Next, strain the puree and store in a bottle with a nozzle.

*Apply to clean hair.

*Wear a shower cap to retain body heat and leave it on for an hour.

*Rinse with plain water.

*Repeat once in a week.

Benefits

*Bananas are a powerful source of vitamins A, B, E, and tons of potassium. Banana protein improves hair texture. All in all, bananas fortify each hair strand. The hair becomes soft and strong thus preventing breakage.

*Honey is a natural moisturiser. It also works to deep cleanse the scalp.

*Coconut milk is a natural softener. This makes it a great hair conditioner that smoothens your hair. It is full of minerals and antioxidants.

