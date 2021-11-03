Dubai Expo 2020: Diwali celebrations highlight India’s customs, culture

Diwali, the festival of lights, though an Indian festival, is celebrated in many parts of the world, especially where there is a large Indian diaspora. In Dubai, where the Expo 2020 is going on, the celebrations have started on a grand scale.

This year, the celebrations will happen between November 2 and 5, and continue till November 6 as well.

While Rooh, a Dubai-based band performed on November 2, on November 3, there was a celebration with dancing and drumming. The ‘Diwali For All’ celebration — a special concert featuring both emerging and established artists — will happen November 4, on the day of Diwali.

Indian music giants Salim-Sulaiman will be in attendance, along with rapper Badshah, singer Aastha Gill, and Rico; Peter Cat Recording Co; When Chai Met Toast; and Shilpa Ananth.

On Diwali Day, visitors will also get to experience, at the Al Wasl Plaza, ‘Diwali – the festival of lights’ — world’s largest 360-degree projection dome accompanied by 70 performers, dancers and drummers, who belong to the diverse cultural group of the Indian community living in Dubai. In here, they will also be treated with a unique immersive lighting projection and audio, along with a spectacular scenic decor.

Good news for food enthusiasts as well. They will be treated to authentic Indian foods, including sweets, that are specially prepared on the occasion of Diwali. Between November 4 and 6, visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of dishes by Michelin-starred chef Rohit Ghai. Besides this, they can also join Diwali baking classes — being held on November 4 and 5 — wherein they will learn how to make different traditional sweets.

Next, they can celebrate with an authentic Diwali dinner between November 3 and 6.

