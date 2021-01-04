This winter skincare pack will keep dryness, wrinkles and pigmentation at bay

Seasonal changes call for additional skincare measures, especially during the winter season that can cause dryness. If you have been looking for a DIY solution to save your skin from this seasonal issue, we are here with the perfect remedy for you.
DIY beauty blogger Vandana Goswami shared an easy pack that will not just keep skin issues away, but also makes it glow. Check it out below:
Ingredients
1 tbsp – Rice flour
1 tbsp – Besan
2 tbsp – Curd
3-4 drops of any oil
Almond/olive/coconut oil
Method
*Mix all the ingredients together. Keep th consistency thin.
How to apply?
*Apply on your face. Let it dry for a few minutes and then wash.
The pack helps fight dryness, wrinkles, pigmentation, spots and tightens it, mentioned Goswami.
