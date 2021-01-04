scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

This winter skincare pack will keep dryness, wrinkles and pigmentation at bay

Make this effective glow pack for your face today!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 4, 2021 8:00:15 pm
winter glow pack, winter pack, glowing pack, no dryness, pigmentatation, fair spotless skin, winter skincare pack,Ensure you have a glowing skin this winter with this easy pack. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Seasonal changes call for additional skincare measures, especially during the winter season that can cause dryness. If you have been looking for a DIY solution to save your skin from this seasonal issue, we are here with the perfect remedy for you.

DIY beauty blogger Vandana Goswami shared an easy pack that will not just keep skin issues away, but also makes it glow. Check it out below:

Ingredients
1 tbsp – Rice flour
1 tbsp – Besan
2 tbsp – Curd
3-4 drops of any oil
Almond/olive/coconut oil

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Clogged pores troubling you? Count on these skincare tips

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together. Keep th consistency thin.

How to apply?

*Apply on your face. Let it dry for a few minutes and then wash.

The pack helps fight dryness, wrinkles, pigmentation, spots and tightens it, mentioned Goswami.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust, Baramulla district, visiting Baramulla, Baramulla in winters, Baramulla pictures, winter in Baramulla, Kashmir's Baramulla district, travelling, indian express news
Express Wanderlust: Check out these wintry pictures from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement