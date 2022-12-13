Simple tips to reduce drying and keep your skin supple in winter

In addition to making us more susceptible to seasonal illnesses such as colds, coughs, and flu, the winter season also wreaks havoc on our skin and hair. It strips moisture off our skin, leaving it dry, flaky, and sketchy. In an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com, Dr Parnita Bansal, a cosmetologist and skin laser surgeon, said, “Winter brings changes in humidity and temperature that create perfect conditions for causing dry skin, also known as xerosis. During winter, the thin outer surface of the epidermis (the outermost layer of the skin), also called the skin barrier, forms a layer of protection that prevents harmful toxins from entering the body. However, since there is less moisture and fewer lipids in the skin barrier during winters, it contributes to dryness and irritation.”

As such, the nip in the air is an invitation for you to stir up your skincare routine so that your face doesn’t bear the brunt of the cold and harsh weather. “Skin tends to get dry in the wintertime. So, here are a few changes you need to make to your daily routine to reduce drying and keep your skin supple even in winter months,” Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist, wrote on Instagram. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Aanchal I Dermatologist (@dr.aanchal.md)

Here are some expert-recommended tips:

Keep showers short

While hot showers are very comforting in winter, they are not really good for your skin. “If you like to bathe with hot water, keep the shower duration short. If your skin is even dry, it is better to take a bucket bath. Add 8-10 spoons of coconut oil in the bucket of warm water,” the dermatologist suggested.

Avoid using soap daily

Using soap on a daily basis can be drying for your skin. Dr Panth recommended using it once or twice a week. “You can apply soap only on armpits and groin on a daily basis,” she said.

Use thicker moisturisers this season (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Use thicker moisturisers this season (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Change your skincare actives

For those who are into skincare actives, it’s time to go slow with agents like salicylic acid, glycolic acid and retinoids. “You can add serums with these ingredients instead, like niacinamide, peptides, centella, panthenol, allantoin, hyaluronic acid or ceramide which are gentle on the skin,” she suggested.

Use thicker moisturisers

Advertisement

It’s equally important to replace your regular moisturisers with thicker ones. “Moisturisers with ceramides, colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, cocoa butter or glycerin work well during winter months. Always apply moisturiser on damp skin,” the dermatologist said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!