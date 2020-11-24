Winter tips: Take care of dry skin with these beauty hacks

Ensure your skin doesn't become dry with these winter hacks. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A cup of hot chocolate might be the perfect way to keep oneself warm during the chilly winter season, but it is not only our bodies, our skin also needs a lot more love during the season. Dry, flaky skin is one of the most common skin issues in winters, no matter one’s skin type. The winter air is already dry and indoor heating systems only make it worse by stripping the skin of the moisture from its uppermost layer.

“Your skincare routine doesn’t have to be too complicated or have too many products in it to work. It’s about balancing what you’re putting on your skin and nourishing your body from the inside. Make sure you’re consistently following your skincare routine regardless of how minimal or elaborate it might be. A little goes a long way,” said beauty influencer Shraddha Gurung.

Here are a few ways to tackle dry skin that LilMissGurung recommends.

*Avoid over-washing your face. It’s the dry season already and washing your face too many times is only going to be counterproductive. Keep it to two gentle cleanses a day, or as instructed by your dermatologist.

*Switch your hot water shower with lukewarm water and reduce your bath time. Long hot showers strip away natural oils from your skin making it even drier.

Make sure you are using lukewarm water. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Make sure you are using lukewarm water. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

*Follow your cleansing routine with a thicker moisturiser and use serums and/or facial oils.

*A five-minute background check on facial oils will be a game-changer. Choose oils that provide hydration without clogging pores. Avocado and safflower oils can be a great addition in your routine.

*Moisturise your body just as you moisturise your face. Moisturising shower gels are a great option and should be followed by a body lotion/body butter depending on how dry your skin gets.

*Drink a lot of water, and eat well (leafy greens, pomegranate, eggs etc). If you’re not nourishing and hydrating your body from the inside, skincare products won’t be able to help you on their own.

*Mixing facial oil/moisturiser with your foundation can really help keep your makeup in place without drying your skin out.

*Use ghee on dry-chapped lips. “I use it as an overnight lip mask and wake up to healthy, hydrated, and supple lips. The fatty acids in it help condition and nourish,” mentioned Gurung.

*Adding a humidifier would also help a great deal in retaining the moisture in the air, thus preventing your skin from drying.

*Dry, cracked heels are also a big issue for many during winters. The easiest way to get rid of that is to apply a thick moisturiser before bed and wear socks overnight. Following this for a few days will make it a lot better, quite fast!

*Adding hyaluronic acid to your skincare routine might just prove to be an absolute blessing. There are lots of serums available in the market and adding them to your skincare routine can be a great idea.

Dry skin is a very common issue and while all these hacks/best practices can help, dry skin can also be caused by underlying medical conditions. Consulting with a dermatologist is always the best idea in such a situation.

