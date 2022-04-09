Skincare alert: Are you experiencing dry skin? Try out these recommendations

Building a skincare regimen for people with dry skin may prove to be a bit of a hassle. Along with providing ample layers of moisturisation to your skin, you also need to regularly hydrate topically to prevent any pesky dryness that you may experience.

While sitting for long hours in the AC, extremely hot or cold showers, dry and hot climate and harsh soaps or exfoliants may be the cause behind your skin’s dryness, there are easy ways through which you can combat it.

Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share three simple products that you can introduce to your regimen and bid goodbye to dry and flaky skin.

Take a look.

You may be following a near-perfect regimen for your skin and yet experience seasonal dryness, especially now that summers are setting in. Give your skin the extra tenderness, love and care that it deserves. Take a look at the products that Dr Aanchal recommended.

Shea Butter or cocoa butter

Experiment with shea butter or cocoa butter for dry skin. (Source: Representative image/Pexels) Experiment with shea butter or cocoa butter for dry skin. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Along with possessing a heavenly fragrance, shea butter contains soothing properties and “may make your skin appear smoother”. Shea butter or cocoa butter are both occlusives, which means that they seal moisture in the skin without leaving it looking greasy. Look for ingredients like ceramides and squalane in your moisturizer which will help to maintain your skin’s barrier. If you’re familiar with Korean beauty trends, petroleum jelly like Vaseline is a good occlusive that could work wonders when done with slugging.

Non-foaming cleanser

Try a gentle cleanser for your skin. (Source: Representative image/Pexels) Try a gentle cleanser for your skin. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

People with dry skin should steer clear of foaming face washes as they tend to be drying and strip the face of its natural oils. A few foaming face washes also contain sodium laureth sulfate or commonly known as SLS, which are drying agents as well. Instead, choose a gel-based cleanser that will balance your skin’s natural pH levels without drying it out.

Sunscreen in cream or lotion formulation

We can’t emphasize enough the importance of wearing sunscreens both when you’re indoors and outdoors. They will protect your skin from harmful sun damage, and prevent fine lines and sun-spots as well. For people with dry skin, cream sunscreens work the best. Reapply every two hours for effective protection.

