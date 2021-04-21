Skincare tips: Use these three ingredients to keep dryness at bay

People with dry skin will know how it feels to have skin that is always stretched, parched, and flaky. This can also often lead to acne issues, allergy, rashes and sensitivity. But, having dry skin is not an issue that cannot be solved. Carefully curating your skincare routine with the right kind of ingredients is the first step to healing and calming down the skin.

“Whether the cause is genetics or the environment, dry skin has only one solution: hydrating, emollient-rich ingredients. You want to look for ingredients that hydrate and replenish your skin,” said Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, on Instagram.

Below, she shares three ingredients that not only hydrate but also help moisturise the skin.

Hyaluronic acid

This is one of the most popular hydrating ingredients which is good not only for dry skin but all skin types. Hyaluronic acid not only attracts water onto your skin but also manages to hold it. Dr Mittal suggested using it with a moisturiser.

Rich butter

Rich buttery creams and emollients work great for this skin type because they help form a thin film of protection. Some of the ingredients to look out for are shea butter and olive butter. “They introduce moisture to skin cells, boost replenishment, and relieve inflammation,” said the dermatologist.

Glycerin

One of the most underrated skincare ingredients, glycerine helps draw water to the skin. Use it in the form of a serum or a moisturiser. Tip: Before you go on to apply it — practice the sandwich moisture technique i.e spritz your face with water and while it is damp, apply the product for maximum absorption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle