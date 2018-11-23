From coconut oil to oatmeal baths: Remedies to cure dry skin this winter

Winter is here, and so is dry skin. Caused by a number of factors like lack of hydration, choice of fabric, hygiene of the skin or irritation of the skin when it reacts to products, dry skin, also called xerosis, can crack, cause pain and even become infected if left untreated.

Many people suffer from dry, flaky, moisture-ridden skin during winters and hope for winters to pass by sooner than usual. But fret not, this season, we bring to you some simple remedies and hacks to get by winters without letting your skin suffer.

Avoid hot showers

Hot showers in winters make sense but it not might be a very good idea to go for hot showers in the cold season. The problem is that hot showers can strip your body of its natural oils, that help in keeping your skin smooth and moist.

Moisturise with coconut oil

Smear some coconut oil on your skin and gently massage it before hitting the sack or after a bath. Coconut oil contains saturated fatty acids that have emollient properties. An emollient is a fat or oil that acts as a moisturizer, making your skin smooth.

Go for an oatmeal bath

Oatmeal is a great natural ingredient when it comes to treating dry skin. Adding powdered oatmeal to a bath or using creams that contain oatmeal may help to relieve dry skin.

Use a humidifier

Cold, dry air can result in dry, irritated skin. Heating your house keeps you warm, but it also removes moisture from the air, which can make dry skin even more parched. To replenish the missing moisture, quickly and effectively, you can use a humidifier in your house.

Go for soft fabrics

Do not use scratchy rough woollens during winters. It might irritate the skin and cause dryness. Instead, opt for softer fabrics.

Apply sunscreen when you step out

Sun damage is one of the main causes behind dry skin, wrinkles, and roughness. You can help prevent damage by wearing a broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen year-round and dressing right. When it’s cold, it’s advisable to dress in layers.