Dry skin? Last night’s chapati will come to your rescue

How are you taking care of your skin? (Source: Getty) How are you taking care of your skin? (Source: Getty)

The biggest issue with dry skin during summer is that it only gets drier. While there can be numerous reasons like spending a lot of time in the air conditioner to excessive exfoliation, but the most important one is not drinking enough water. So while you ensure that you drink adequate water, we have a quick fix for you — a natural face pack that not only relaxes your skin but also thoroughly moisturises it. And you will be surprised at the ingredients needed! Check it out below.

*Grind leftover chapati from last night into a fine powder and add 1 tbsp of rose water and malai each. Mix well and add a pinch of turmeric powder.

*Mix and apply to your skin. Massage for 10 minutes and wash with cold water. Immediately apply your daily moisturiser.

Turmeric has anti-bacterial properties which help get rid of the dirt from your pores, rose water even tones the skin while the fine chapati powder acts as a natural exfoliant. Additionally, make sure you are following these skincare steps while at home.

Here are some homemade face packs you can try this weekend. If you are someone who is fond of skincare and looking for ways to naturally improve their skin, following are a few DIYs:

