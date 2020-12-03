Have dry, dull skin? Try double cleansing to get a natural glow

Keep dry skin troubles away with a deep cleansing method. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Washing one’s face is the most basic thing everyone does as part of their skincare routine. But did you know that making a simple tweak to this basic habit can help you a lot, especially if you do it in the evenings? Since airborne pollution makes dirt stick on to your skin during the day, a double cleanse, especially in the evenings, can help your skin immensely.

Why is it necessary?

Double cleansing, when done the right way, can help improve your skin in a very short time, said dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane. It is a great way to keep pigmentation and breakouts away.

What is double cleansing?

Double cleansing involves a routine with cleansing oil to break down make-up, SPF and sebum on the surface of your skin followed by a deeper water-based cleanse with micellar water.

However, the method of cleansing varies according to your skin type, said Dr Sonavane. It is especially beneficial for people with dry skin that is prone to dullness, rashes, and pigmentation.

What can you do?

Use cold-pressed organic jojoba oil with rosehip oil

Benefits

Jojoba oil mimics the natural oil of your skin while rosehip oil exfoliates dead cells. Dry skin naturally produces less oil which is responsible for the dull look. Also, dead cells tend to accumulate more on dry skin. A combination of these two oils can nourish and refresh your skin.

How to do it?

*Begin by warming up the oils by rubbing your hands together. Then massage on your face in gentle circular movements and outward strokes. Continue for 2-5 minutes.

*After oil cleansing, rinse your face with plenty of warm water. Next, use micellar water to wipe your face two times. You can also wash your face with a soap-free cleanser, or just plain old besan ka atta.

*Make sure you moisturise immediately on damp skin. Avoid using products with skin-congesting silicones.

