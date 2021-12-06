‘Dry skin is real’: Ayurvedic practitioner shares important skincare tips

Come winter and many people complain of dry and flakey skin. While some may find relief after applying moisturisers, other find a solution in keeping themselves hydrated throughout the day.

But what if neither of these work for you? “Dry skin is real,” said Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Alka Vijayan, adding: “especially for those with vata aggravation (dryness at gut level).”

What are the symptoms of dry skin?

As per the practitioner, whether dry lips, parched skin or cracked foot, the symptoms of dry skin have the “same root cause”.

“If your skin has suddenly turned dry then that’s ‘vikruti’ or state of imbalance of doshas (disease); but if it has been so always, then that’s your ‘prakruti (what you were born with),” she said on Instagram.

She said:

*Body butter and lotions would help to some extend, but beyond a point, as age progresses, it would require major dietary and lifestyle modification.

*There are times when even gallons of water may not come handy (unlike the popular myth).

*You may have excess flab hanging loose, that’s indicative of excess fat molecules at the undesired sites and deprivation of the same at the essential sites — brain, bone, skin.

“Our body needs fat. Don’t deprive it of the adequate quantity of fat required for healthy functioning of the system,” she mentioned.

As per Dr Vijayan, water alone is not the solution for dry skin, but “good fats too”.

What kind of good fats should you have?

A handful of nuts, a dash of olive oil, slices of coconut, and ghee are good fats that should be part of your daily meal.

