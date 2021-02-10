Why you must add a dry shampoo to your hair care kit

Have you ever tried this product before? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You are all set to step out for that long-pending brunch planned with your friends when you suddenly realise that your hair looks damp and greasy. Washing them is really not possible at that hour and neither do you want to play spoilsport and cancel the plan. So what do you do? Enter dry shampoo, which, trust us, is no less than a blessing!

What is dry shampoo?

“Dry shampoo is a quick, water-free way to freshen your hair when you don’t have the time to wash them, wait for them to air dry or blow-dry them and finally style them,” said Kunal Bansal, VP and BH (Church & Dwight) Pittie Group, (Finishing Touch Flawless India).

He added that it is “actually a powder which translates into a fast-drying spray that does not require any water. The powder absorbs excess oil and sebum from the roots and leaves it feeling fresher.”

How to use dry shampoo?

Shake the dry shampoo, section your hair and spray on to the root area gently while massaging the product into your scalp. Wait for a few minutes and then run a brush through the hair to remove any residual powder.

Whenever your scalp feels greasy or dirty and sweaty, use dry shampoo but remember to wash hair before you use it again.

What are the benefits?

More days for a blowout

You go to a salon to get a fabulous blowout but by the next day, it is gone. “You can easily add a few days to your blow-out with dry shampoo,” said Bansal.

Eliminates odour

“Your hair may not look or feel dirty but may have a smell. Many dry shampoo formulas feature a pleasant fragrance to instantly refresh your hair,” he said.

Voluminises your hair

This is one of the best bonuses of dry shampoo. Not only does it make your hair look, feel and smell fresher but also gives it a real boost. Directing a dry shampoo at your roots immediately adds volume and fullness.

Protects hair colour

While there are separate shampoos for keeping your hair colour intact but it does end up losing its shine and intensity after a while. Dry shampoo can prolong the life of your hair colour since it protects the hue at the tips.

