Try this three-ingredient DIY remedy for dry, itchy skin

Owing to seasonal changes, many of us tend to have dry, itchy skin. In those times, what should you do? If you do not want to spend on expensive cosmetics, you can always make your own DIY moisturiser at home with some basic, easily available ingredients.

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur took to Instagram to share a DIY skincare remedy that can come to our rescue.

“Dry, itchy skin? This is what I use. Try this inexpensive and effective 3-ingredient homemade moisturiser,” she captioned the post.

According to the dietitian, one only needs three basic ingredients for supple, smooth skin.

Ingredients

50ml – Rose water

1tbsp – Glycerine

1 no – Vitamin E capsule

Method

Mix the ingredients together. Shake well. Apply.

The easy solution can work wonders, mentioned Kaur.

What do you use for dry, itchy skin?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle