Thursday, May 13, 2021
Try this three-ingredient DIY remedy for dry, itchy skin

Make use of simple ingredients at home to prepare this moisturiser

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 9:40:35 pm
gotu kola, gotu kola benefits, gotu kola benefits for skin, what is gotu kola, ayurvedic gotu kola for skin, natural skincare tipsGet supple skin with this DIY remedy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Owing to seasonal changes, many of us tend to have dry, itchy skin. In those times, what should you do? If you do not want to spend on expensive cosmetics, you can always make your own DIY moisturiser at home with some basic, easily available ingredients.

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur took to Instagram to share a DIY skincare remedy that can come to our rescue.

“Dry, itchy skin? This is what I use. Try this inexpensive and effective 3-ingredient homemade moisturiser,” she captioned the post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the dietitian, one only needs three basic ingredients for supple, smooth skin.

Ingredients

50ml – Rose water
1tbsp – Glycerine
1 no – Vitamin E capsule

Method

Mix the ingredients together. Shake well. Apply.

The easy solution can work wonders, mentioned Kaur.

What do you use for dry, itchy skin?

