Experiencing dry and frizzy hair this monsoon? These essential haircare tips will help

There is no denying that monsoons bring relief from the sweltering heat. But the season also calls for putting in extra effort to maintain the shine and texture of your hair considering problems such as frizzy hair, dandruff, hair fall, become more common this season.

Dr Pallavi Sule, a Mumbai-based dermatologist and aesthetic physician, suggests some quick and basic haircare tips that will help control hair fall and keep other hair problems away during the monsoon.

*Avoid getting your hair wet in the rains. If it does get wet, wash it thoroughly. If you step out in the rains, it is always advisable to cover the scalp as rain water is dirty and polluted and can lead to a fungal infection on the scalp.

*Hair brushes have many teeth which are likely to pull hair to a breaking point. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle hair after you shampoo and condition. Try to avoid using a hair brush until your hair is almost dry.

*It is advisable to not use excessive heated equipment and styling products such as gels/serums during this season as it causes the hair to turn more dry and frizzy.

*High humidity might cause dandruff issues, hence cleansing the scalp and keeping it dry will help. Use a good cleanser to wash hair twice a week.

*It is important to oil your hair at least 15-20 minutes before shampooing, as the hair become dry and frizzy this season. Warm coconut oil, olive oil or almond oil is good as they prevent dryness, and in turn hairfall. Do not use very thick viscous oils as it is difficult to wash them out and would further need harsh cleansers which damage the hair.

*A good hair spa cleanses the scalp and pores that helps remove impurities. It will also help the dry and damaged hair to get back in shape. If the hair is dry or hairfall is active, then start with hair spa once in 15 days for at least a month and then shift it to once a month.

*Apply hair masks once a week. There are various home-made packs and gels one can consider for the hair such as:

— Aloevera mask (gel), or Hibiscus mask (gel) are good for the hair. You can get the same either fresh from the plant or the herbal variations available in market

— Almond oil, vitE capsule, olive oil for shiny lustrous hair.

— Egg white is an excellent conditioner. Just apply it on the hair for 15 minutes and wash off.

— Mint hair mask is good for oily hair. Apply for 15 mins and then rinse. It helps in removal of excessive oil.

— Curd/lemon can help in cleansing the scalp with dandruff issues.

— Coconut milk and olive oil are excellent for frizzy hair — however, wash thoroughly as it can lead to fungal infection if they stay on the scalp for longer.

— Banana and honey mask can be applied for 15-20 mins and then be rinsed with a mild cleanser.