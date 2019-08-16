Effective DIY masks to nurture dry, damaged and oily hair this monsoon

Has the humidity in the air started taking a toll on your hair making it look dull and limp? Blame the monsoon. While the season does bring respite from the heat, it takes a toll on the health and also the skin and hair. With the sticky weather making the hair dry and frizzy, why not opt for some home remedies and make them lustrous?

But modern hair conditioning products usually contain synthetic chemicals, and silicones as conditioning agents which help condition the hair but have a tendency to build up on the scalp. Here are some natural ways to condition the hair, as suggested by Puja Nagdev, cosmetologist, aromatherapist and founder of Inatur.

Henna conditioning for all hair type

Ingredients:

4 tbsp – Henna leaf powder

2 tbsp – Hibiscus powder

1 tbsp – Methi seed powder

1 tbsp – Brahmi powder

Water (sufficient to make paste)

Method

*Make a smooth paste by mixing finely ground the herbal ingredients with lukewarm water.

*Apply the paste on your hair and scalp and leave it for 15 to 30 minutes. Wash hair with fresh or lukewarm water and let the dry the hair.

Henna is one of the most popular herbs used as a hair conditioner. Hibiscus or jasut is well-known for its growth promoting and antidandruff properties. It also darkens the colour of the hair. Methi seeds powder helps in cleansing, softening and improving the appearance of dull looking hair.

Protein conditioner for dry and damaged hair

Ingredients:

4 tbsp – Methi seed powder

Warm water (sufficient to make a paste with methi powder)

1 – Egg albumin

2 tbsp – Spinach paste

1 tsp – Lemon juice

Method:

*Stir the methi seed powder in warm water and allow it to thicken to a shampoo-like consistency. Let it cool, and then add egg albumin and mix well. Add spinach paste and lemon juice to the mix. Apply the paste on your hair and scalp for 15 to 30 minutes.

Methi seed powder is traditionally used in haircare mainly for its cleansing and softening properties. Egg and spinach are a source of protein and help strengthen the hair.

Deep conditioning oils for dry hair

1 tbsp – Jojoba oil

1 tbsp – Olive oil

1 tbsp – Shea butter

1/2 tbsp – Amla powder

1/2 tbsp – Bhringraj

1/2 tbsp – Hibiscus flower

2ml – Rosemary essential oil

Method:

*Boil amla powder, bhringraj and hibiscus flowers in a mixture of jojoba and olive oil. Let it cool down a bit and then strain it. Add rosemary essential oil to it and apply on the scalp for about two hours after warming it up a little. Wash your hair with a mild foaming hair cleanser.

Jojoba oil is a natural emollient and hair conditioning agent. Olive oil is a general emollient for the hair and scalp. Use this preparation once a week.

Conditioning lotion for oily lair

Water (enough to boil mulethi)

2 tbsp – Mulethi (liquorice)

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Honey

10 drops – Teatree oil

10 drops – Basil oil

Method:

*Boil two tablespoon of mulethi root powder in water for 10 to 15 minutes, over low flame. Cool and filter through double muslin cloth. Now, mix mulethi decoction, lemon juice, honey and essential oils. Apply on scalp and hair and leave the lotion for 15-30 minutes. Wash the hair with warm water and dry. Use this lotion once a week.

Mulethi, which is believed to have sebum controlling properties, in combination with lemon juice (astringent) has good oil controlling properties on hair and scalp. Honey is a good moisturizer of hair and scalp.