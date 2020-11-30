scorecardresearch
Dry, chapped lips troubling you? Try this DIY homemade scrub

Count on this easy scrub to keep your lips moisturised

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 30, 2020 10:00:15 am
lip scrub, easy lip scrub to make at home, dry lips home remedy, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, dry lips, how to prevent dry lips, winter woes,Count on this easy DIY recipe to take care of your lips. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dry, flaky and chapped lips are common in winters. While frequent application of lip balm is recommended for the same, how about sprucing up the routine a bit and trying a homemade DIY lip scrub which is made from natural ingredients. The scrub not only helps remove dead cells but also nourishes the lips.

Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta recently shared this easy DIY scrub.

Cinnamon Lip Scrub

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Sugar
Pinch – Cinnamon powder
1 tsp – Olive oil
½ tbsp – Honey

Method

*Mix all the ingredients. Gently massage on your lips and wipe it with a warm washcloth.
*Do not forget to apply a lip balm after to maintain the moisture of your lips.

Benefits

Cinnamon powder is known for its healing properties and also gives the scrub a sensational aroma, while sugar exfoliates dead skin cells. Olive oil and honey help hydrate your lips.

