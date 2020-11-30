Dry, chapped lips troubling you? Try this DIY homemade scrub

Count on this easy DIY recipe to take care of your lips. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dry, flaky and chapped lips are common in winters. While frequent application of lip balm is recommended for the same, how about sprucing up the routine a bit and trying a homemade DIY lip scrub which is made from natural ingredients. The scrub not only helps remove dead cells but also nourishes the lips.

Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta recently shared this easy DIY scrub.

Cinnamon Lip Scrub

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Sugar

Pinch – Cinnamon powder

1 tsp – Olive oil

½ tbsp – Honey

Method

*Mix all the ingredients. Gently massage on your lips and wipe it with a warm washcloth.

*Do not forget to apply a lip balm after to maintain the moisture of your lips.

ALSO READ | Say hello to luscious lips with these DIY lip scrubs

Benefits

Cinnamon powder is known for its healing properties and also gives the scrub a sensational aroma, while sugar exfoliates dead skin cells. Olive oil and honey help hydrate your lips.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd