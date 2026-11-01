Inside Drishyam actor Kamlesh Sawant’s home, designed by wife Sapna: Award displays to colourful interiors

Kamlesh Sawant, best known for his role in the Drishyam franchise, has a home that balances comfort, functionality and personal touches. The actor shared that his wife, Sapna, has managed and designed the house. The house, with a living room featuring neutral walls and understated furniture, reflects a lived-in space designed around everyday needs.

A comfortable living room with neutral tones

The living room features a brown sectional sofa paired with a rectangular glass-topped coffee table. The off-white walls lend the space a clean, understated look, while layered green and white sheer curtains add colour to the windows without overwhelming the interiors.

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