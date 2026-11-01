Inside Drishyam actor Kamlesh Sawant’s home, designed by wife Sapna: Award displays to colourful interiors

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Kamlesh Sawant, best known for his role in the Drishyam franchise, has a home that balances comfort, functionality and personal touches. The actor shared that his wife, Sapna, has managed and designed the house. The house, with a living room featuring neutral walls and understated furniture, reflects a lived-in space designed around everyday needs.
A comfortable living room with neutral tones
The living room features a brown sectional sofa paired with a rectangular glass-topped coffee table. The off-white walls lend the space a clean, understated look, while layered green and white sheer curtains add colour to the windows without overwhelming the interiors.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
A television unit anchors one wall, with open floating shelves displaying trophies, awards, and a small deity figurine. The display shelves offer a glimpse into the actor’s professional achievements and personal interests.
Colourful bedroom
The bedroom stands out for its vibrant blue sofa bed and pastel blue walls. A wooden wardrobe with distinctive geometric panel detailing adds texture, while plush toys, including popular cartoon characters Tom and Jerry, are arranged along the sofa. The actor shared that this room belonged to his mother before she passed away.
The room also includes a functional work area with a desk, ring light, and organiser shelves. A window dressed in blue-and-yellow floral curtains adds a playful element to the interiors. The combination of seating, storage and workspace makes the room suitable for multiple everyday activities.
A practical kitchen
The kitchen follows a simple, functional design, with light wood-finish cabinets above and below sleek black stone countertops. A built-in gas stovetop and microwave oven are complemented by dish-drying racks, storage containers and neatly arranged kitchenware.
An open doorway leads to a utility balcony equipped with a washing machine and a storage ladder. The arrangement keeps household utilities accessible while making efficient use of the available space.
An entryway with colourful accents
The hallway features dark wood-finish panelled doors set against light-coloured walls, creating a contrast between the architectural elements and the neutral backdrop.
A white storage console is paired with a striking blue-and-green mosaic-tiled backsplash. Traditional cultural figurines and framed artwork decorate the console, while a white glass-panelled wall-mounted cabinet provides additional storage. Pink and white floral arrangements introduce a softer decorative touch, as seen in the video shared by Pinkvilla.
A dining nook with artistic details
The dining nook features a minimalist white table paired with a chair upholstered in a distinctive blue-and-white artistic pattern. The tabletop holds traditional statues, a red rose in a vase, and a serving tray with glassware.
The open sightline connecting the dining area to the kitchen and utility space creates a sense of continuity between the adjoining areas. Rather than relying on elaborate statement pieces, the nook uses small decorative accents to add character to the otherwise simple setting.
Aditi Murarka Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Nestasia, shared the importance of aesthetics and design when celebrities choose everyday cookware and kitchen essentials. The expert highlighted that the kitchen is a therapeutic space where homeowners experiment and unwind.
“This is why aesthetics and design matter when choosing everyday cookware and kitchen essentials. Details such as shape, colour, finish and texture can make everyday cooking feel more enjoyable, while well-designed products can also make the kitchen a space you want to spend more time in,” Aditi explained.
“Good design is not about aesthetics at the cost of functionality. It is about bringing the two together so that products perform well while also adding to the joy of cooking, serving and sharing. Ultimately, when something is used every day, it should make the experience of using it feel a little better,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.