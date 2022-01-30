Drinking traditions from around the world

In many cultures, alcohol is an integral aspect of socialising. How people socialise reveals a lot about their culture, celebrations, and traditions. While most people simply ‘cheer’ and ‘toast’, many countries have a little more interesting and fun drinking approach.

Let’s look at some drinking rituals from cultures around the world.

Abducting the bride

In Germany, the pre-wedding drinking practice is an old tradition. The groomsmen are tasked with surprising the bride-to-be with a mock kidnapping while leaving hints for the groom. They then take her to a bar to wait for the groom to buy a round of drinks and rescue his bride.

The Sourtoe Cocktail

In Canada, for tourists visiting Dawson City, Yukon, the Sourtoe Cocktail is essentially a test of courage. If you finish the legendary Sourtoe Cocktail, which contains a hearty portion of alcohol, a shot of whiskey, generally Yukon Jack, and an alcohol-preserved human toe, you can be admitted into a secret society at the Sourdough Saloon, known for its pizzas, swinging doors, and amazing decor.

Drinking from the bride’s shoe

In Ukraine, brides must keep their feet on the ground, or their shoes will be taken and used as traps. If a visitor at a Ukrainian wedding is successful in stealing the bride’s shoes, they will have earned the right to make unreasonable demands. And very often, the wedding party is made to sip wine from the bride’s stolen shoe.

Pimms and Jägerbomb

In England, if you mention the name Pimms, you’ll incite a riot. Summertime is when Pimms is customarily offered. Similarly, the Jägerbomb, which consists of a shot of Jägermeister combined with red bull, has become linked with England’s famed nightlife.

Koupa

The drinking game “koupa” is treasured in Greece. When someone is summoned, they must drink the contents of their glass and kiss the bottom for good luck. They then summon someone else, and the game continues in this manner. Koupa is very popular at bachelor and bachelorette parties, as well as other celebrations.

All-out wine war

The Haro wine festival in Spain, which will take place on June 29 this year, is a full-fledged wine war. The festivities begin the night before with a street party in which the entire town participates. The next morning, partygoers dress in customary white shirts and red scarves and head for the highlands. The participants are then doused in booze using sprayers, buckets, or whatever they can find.

Shout!

This ritual “shout” is famous in Australia. When a group of friends gets together, they must “shout” a round of drinks for everyone. It’s also regarded impolite to refuse to participate, especially if others have already purchased drinks.

