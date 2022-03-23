Take your look from plain to glam with these metallic eye makeup tips

Metallic makeup is having its moment right now. And rightly so, as it’s the easiest way to take your look from plain to stunning with just a swipe of a finger or brush.

As much as we love delicate shimmers and gentle mattes, there is something about a glimmering, molten-metal-effect metallic shade that instantly elevates a look, says Priya Sureka, Technical Head-Makeup, Enrich.

Metallic eyeshadow shades pair beautifully with most skin tones, and lend a refreshing and glam look all at once.

To help you ace the metallic eye makeup game, Sureka recommends some easy looks.

Chrome icy liner – We all love cat eyeliners, but why not add some twist. Try a glitter liner that matches your outfit and slay the look!

Brassy eyes – Smokey eyes look attractive, but have you tried the metallic bronze, greys, or even rose pink for a night out? It looks classy and chic; one can combine them with crimson blush and satin nude brown lips.

Metallic lids – Metallic lids are the easiest, all you need is one eyeshadow. If you like defining your eyes, use liner along the top lash line and draw it out into a desirable feline flick. Loads of heavy mascara and you are done. Apply a light dewy foundation and a nude lip shade.

Coloured reverse glitter liner – If you love drama, try the reverse eyeliner with bright sparkly eyeshadow. All you need is a glitter eyeshadow palette to play with.

Knowing trends isn’t just enough as applying metallic eyeshadow can be tricky; following some useful tips and tricks will result in creating an amazing look.

Tip # 1 – Use eye primer

To create an even base, apply an eye primer. It will also help from smudging and creasing. In case one doesn’t have primer, use concealer or foundation substitutes.

Tip #2 – Eyelids and under-eyes only

For metallics, the right placement would be just the eyelids and under the eyes. One can play with more colours but less is always more in the case of metallic and chrome eyeshadows.

Tip # 3 – Balance the textures

Many similar-looking products can be confusing but textures like powder with powder, cream with cream, and liquid with liquid makes it easy to blend, giving a pro-like finish.

Tip # 4 – Use the right brush

Metallic makeup requires a flat dense bristle brush; this saves you from the risk of having it all over the eye area or face. Pat the eyeshadow on the lids using a flat brush for a more targeted application.

Tip # 5 – Stick to one or two colours

Metallic eyeshadow itself is a bold impression, do not overdo it by using more than two colours. Use minimal colours and try for a satin, smooth finish.

Gigi Hadid’s holographic eye makeup look. (Photo: Gigi Hadid/ Instagram) Gigi Hadid’s holographic eye makeup look. (Photo: Gigi Hadid/ Instagram)

Tip #6 – Always pair with mascara

Mascara is a must. This combination will make your eye stand out beautifully. One may prefer volumizing or lengthening mascara, but always stick to black for effect.

Tip #7 – Pick the right colour as per your skin tone

Light-toned skin should look for a light champagne gold shade or a pearly white with gold reflects while the medium-toned skin could take its cues from their in-between tone, which could be an eyeshadow colour that’s not too bright/ dark or light.

Individuals with a warm skin tone could opt for gold bronze or bright yellow gold.

But, always ensure you remove it all using makeup remover or micellar water.

