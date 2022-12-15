Drake unveils necklace with 42 engagement ring diamonds for all the times he thought about proposing

In a nod to all the girls he has loved before, Canadian rapper Drake has unveiled a dazzling piece of jewellery – a necklace featuring 42 engagement ring diamonds representing all the times he thought about proposing to someone.

Titled ‘Previous Engagements’, it is designed by jewellery designer Alex Moss who shared a video showcasing the creation of this bling necklace on Instagram. “New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds,” he wrote.

As per the reel shared by Moss, creating the necklace was “an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMNY (@alexmoss)

“This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold,” it added. “Each stone meticulously set, utilizing the eagle claw technique. ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did. A true wonder of the jewellery world. Presented by Alex Moss New York and Drake.”

Diamond expert Zack Stone of UK jeweller Steven Stone told Page Six that the necklace is expected to be worth $12.5 million. “It’s difficult to estimate a striking piece like this, particularly without information about the quality, but it looks to be worth approximately $12.5 million,” he said.

As expected, people were left shocked by the strange meaning of the necklace and its whopping apparent cost.

While one user wrote, “Therapy is so much cheaper”, another tweeted: “42 times in 36 years???? Maybe love isn’t for everyone”.

This is not some shot you should be proud of when you pushing 40 https://t.co/z5q2Yyo73B — I’ll do it again (@DlNDU__NUFFIN) December 14, 2022

A user tweeted, “He’s such a loser. It’s not even funny anymore”.

this man is living proof that just having money can’t save you from being a life long loser https://t.co/UPQ55JW7Xk — ♡ kiran ♡ (@_veryspicy) December 13, 2022

“Men will spend untold amount of money while the majority of people are in poverty for the layers of disfunction and inner turmoil this is instead of therapy,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

