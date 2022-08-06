Drake launches Sidhu Moosewala t-shirt to honour his ‘life and influence’

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing not just sent a wave of shock among the fans but also the singing community. It was no different for international rapper and singer Drake who can be seen, time and again, paying special tribute to the late singer.

Recently, Drake launched a t-shirt featuring Moosewala in honour of the singer. According to his team, they are in touch with the Punjabi singer’s family to decide the recipients of the proceeds from the sale.

Taking to Instagram, Drake’s team wrote: “Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022) We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend. Remembering this legend with a tee available now on http://www.drakerelated.com. We are working with Sidhu’s family to dedicate proceeds from this drop in his honour.”

The white t-shirt, which is available for sale on Drake’s website, features a black and white picture of Sidhu Moosewala along with his name, and birth and death years – ‘1993-2022’. It is being sold for $65 (approximately Rs 5,000).

A week back, Drake was seen wearing the same t-shirt while performing at a concert in Toronto.

Earlier, British rapper KSI had paid homage to Moosewala by wearing a t-shirt with his picture printed on it. Take a look.

