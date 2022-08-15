Drake unveils new face tattoo dedicated to his mother, check it out

August 15, 2022 6:20:02 pm
Looks like Canadian rapper, singer, and actor Drake is a mumma’s boy as he recently got his mother’s initials inked on his face.
In honour of his mother, Sandra Graham, the 35-year-old got her initials ‘sg’ written in lowercase slightly below his left eye. Taking to Instagram to share the tattoo with his followers, he simply wrote, “Sandra Gale” with a heart emoticon.
According to Page Six, the rapper shares a very close bond with his mom and often credits her for being very supportive of his music career when he was starting out.
Los Angeles tattoo artist NAL, who is behind Drake’s tattoo, shared a clip of him laying down with his eyes closed as his mother’s initials were being written on his face.
This, however, isn’t the first time Drake has got a tattoo as a tribute to his 62-year-old mother. Prior to this, the Trust Issues singer got her portrait tattooed on his back, according to E! News.
Drake’s tattoo also came after his father got his face tattooed on his arms, five days back. “I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” he wrote, sharing the picture of his father’s tattoo.
To this, his father replied, “I love you and miss you” and “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me.”
