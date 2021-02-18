‘Fauci-ing’: Dr Anthony Fauci reacts to pandemic dating trend named after him

Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president for information and counsel about Covid-19. (Source: HBODocs/Twitter)

A new dating term emerged in America amid the pandemic — ‘Fauci-ing’. The word means declining to date someone because you do not feel they are taking COVID-19 seriously, according to Urban dictionary.

The term has been inspired by Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert and chief medical advisor to the president for information and counsel about Covid-19. As the doctor continued to educate the public, he also managed to influence youngsters to carry his advice into the dating world.

Dr Fauci himself expressed amusement on being introduced to the term in an interview with Axios, reported Independent.

Dr Fauci reportedly burst out laughing after journalist Margaret Talev told him about the dating trend. “I’m gonna Fauci you,” President Biden’s chief medical officer added while continuing to giggle.

Spend #ValentinesDay with #NIAID Director Dr. Fauci, whose last name has been added to the pandemic’s dating lexicon. Watch his interview with #AxiosOnHBO’s @margarettalev tonight at 6PM on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/5iapRoXUoi — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) February 14, 2021

Dr Fauci went on to acknowledge how it would really be “frustrating” and stressful to date during the pandemic.

“It would be really frustrating to essentially semi-isolate yourself at a time when you’re trying to explore social interactions with people. That leads to a considerable amount of stress and maybe even depression on the part of some people,” he said,” he was quoted as saying.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle