Eid 2021: Add more sweetness to your celebrations with this delectable recipe

Hyderabad’s 400-year-old culinary history, like its culture, is unmatched. Hyderabadi cuisine is also known to boast of a major vegetarian section. This has much to do with the local influences. The nation’s vegetarians, of course, stand to gain by it.
The cuisine draws its flavour from two rich legacies – the Deccan cuisine of Nizams and the spicy Andhra style of food, laced with mustard, garlic, and chillies and eaten with doles of chutney and pickle.
One such delicious recipe from the cuisine is ‘double ka meetha’ – sweetbread cooked with thickened milk. The crispy bread pieces soaked in sugar syrup and then topped with saffron and cardamom flavored milk rabri make for an excellent Eid dish!
Try this easy recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor.
Cook time: 16-20 minutes
Serve: 4
Ingredients
8 slices – White bread
1 cup – Milk
3½ tbsp – Sugar
3 tsbp – Cream
2 tbsp – Pure ghee, melted
10-15 – Almonds blanched, peeled and sliced 10-15
10-15 – Pistachios, sliced
Saffron (kesar) a few strands
Method
*Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F. Heat milk in a deep nonstick pan. Heat another nonstick pan, add sugar and 2 tbsp water, and cook to make a thick syrup.
*Toast the bread slices in a toaster. When the milk comes to a boil, add cream and stir, and cook till it reduces and becomes thick. Brush the toasts with a little ghee on both sides and cut each toast into two triangles.
*Dip the toasts in the sugar syrup and arrange them in an ovenproof dish. Pour the milk-cream mixture over them. Drizzle the remaining sugar syrup. Sprinkle almonds and pistachios, a few saffron strands, and bake in the preheated oven for 5-6 minutes. Serve hot.
Would you try this easy recipe?
