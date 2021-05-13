Eid 2021: Add more sweetness to your celebrations with this delectable recipe

A popular Hyderabadi sweet - bread cooked with thickened milkOne such delicious recipe from it is double ka meetha, crisp bread pieces soaked into sugar syrup and then topped with saffron and cardamom flavored milk rabri This Double Ka Meetha recipe is excellent. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

Hyderabad’s 400-year-old culinary history, like its culture, is unmatched. Hyderabadi cuisine is also known to boast of a major vegetarian section. This has much to do with the local influences. The nation’s vegetarians, of course, stand to gain by it.

The cuisine draws its flavour from two rich legacies – the Deccan cuisine of Nizams and the spicy Andhra style of food, laced with mustard, garlic, and chillies and eaten with doles of chutney and pickle.

One such delicious recipe from the cuisine is ‘double ka meetha’ – sweetbread cooked with thickened milk. The crispy bread pieces soaked in sugar syrup and then topped with saffron and cardamom flavored milk rabri make for an excellent Eid dish!

Try this easy recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Prep time: 26-30 minutes

Cook time: 16-20 minutes Serve: 4