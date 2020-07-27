Double-winged eyeliner to fierce blue eyes: Hina Khan’s makeup looks are noteworthy

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Hina Khan has been a household name ever since her TV debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Not only is she known for her acting skills, the actor is equally admired for her fashion choices along with hair and makeup looks. But one thing that can be safely assumed is that Hina doesn’t settle for anything basic, especially when it comes to makeup. Wondering how she amps it up? Take a look her pictures below and know for yourself!

Who doesn’t love the monochromatic makeup look, and Hina aces it with perfectly blended pink eyeshadow, wispy lashes and a mauve-toned lipstick. We love how subtle yet eye-catching the look is.

We love the classic black smokey eyes look, but Hina’s fiery blue smokey eyes makes us want to ditch the black look. The actor pulls off the look with softly contoured cheeks and washed out mauve lipstick. Here are some tips to keep in mind while blending your eyeshadow.

There’s nothing like a soft blue eyeliner to amp up your look. If you too like to play with colours, get your hands on a blue eye pencil which can also double up as an eyeshadow if you choose to smoke it out.

This is our favourite look because it is so summery! The seamless blending of the yellow and green pigments steal the show. We like how she opted for a neat eyeliner, generous dose of mascara, a light swipe of blush and mauve lipstick to complete the look.

Last but definitely not the least, we love the double-winged eyeliner sported by the actor. Hina opted to team it with with soft pink eyeshadow along with a pair of grey lenses which amp up the look. Always remember to keep the rest of your makeup simple if you are planning to sport a double eyeliner.

