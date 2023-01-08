Here is why you should double cleanse your face

Time and again, many beauty trends get popular on social media. Some of them are just a gimmick, while some can be truly fruitful for your skin. One such trend is that of double cleansing.

Calling it a “worth trying trend”, dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich said, “Double cleansing is as simple as it sounds–that is cleansing your face twice.” She explained that one has to clean the face “first with an oil-based product followed by a water-based cleanser.”

The expert further added that things like “makeup, sunscreen, and excess oil in the skin,” are lipophilic (refers to the ability of a chemical compound to dissolve in fats, oils, and lipids) and hence they dissolve in oil better. Hence, “oil cleansing helps to remove excess sebum (oil), make-up, sunscreen from the face,” she said.

She further added that oil cleansing should be followed by “water cleansing which helps in removing debris, dirt, pollutants, etc.”

However, she added that although micellar water is a water-based cleanser, it acts like an oil cleanser because it is “a surfactant that attracts both oil and water-soluble ingredients.”

She said that micellar water can work well as an oil cleanser, but the expert warned to “never leave micellar water on the face, instead always follow it up with a cleanser.” However, she suggested to use oil-based cleansers instead of micellar water.

She suggested that double cleansing is ideal for people “who wear makeup on daily basis, have oily skin with large pores, and are an outdoor person.” However, she added that people with dry and sensitive skin should avoid doing it. She further suggested that it should be ideally done once at night.

Since every skin is different and requires different products, the expert listed the types of cleansers to be used for different skin types.

*Dry skin: Oil cleanser followed by gentle creamy cleanser

*Oily skin: Oil cleanser or micellar water followed by foamy cleanser

*Acne-prone skin: Oil cleanser followed by medicated cleanser or medicated cleanser followed by a regular cleanser.

