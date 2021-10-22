Learn about some simple dos and don’ts of makeup removal

With the festive season still on, and the wedding season knocking on our doors, people are largely busy upgrading their wardrobe, taking care of their jewellery assortment, and making sure they are in their best physical shape.

While all of this is important, taking care of the skin should be prioritised, too. Makeup is an intrinsic part of skincare, and its removal can make or break your skin. While the art of putting on the makeup is exciting, removing it diligently must also be learnt.

After a night of revelry, it is normal for people to feel lazy, but if they hit the bed without removing their makeup, it can lead to breakage and damaged skin. “It is, therefore, essential to wipe off the chemicals and harmful substances from your skin. Keeping the makeup on for a longer duration can cause harmful substances to penetrate into the skin,” says Fumi Manabe, senior manager overseas retailer, DHC, a Japanese beauty brand.

It doesn’t matter whether you use high-quality makeup remover or simply opt for the old method of using oil for getting rid of those layers from your face. If you are not doing it the right way, it would feel like you did nothing at all, she adds, sharing some dos and don’ts of makeup removal; read on.

Dos

* Be gentle

Rubbing, tugging and pulling your skin are things that are bound to happen while removing your makeup. These can damage your skin severely, even if it doesn’t show immediately. Be slow and kind to your skin to ensure everything is completely removed.

* Break down makeup with cleanser

Use a cleanser to first break the makeup down. Use an oil based makeup cleanser so that while you massage your face for 10-15 seconds the makeup on your full face, including your lipstick, is removed properly. Do not forget your neck.

* End with face wash

Washing your face with water is the last step while removing makeup. If possible, try to keep a hot towel on your face for a few minutes, as it will open the pores that are clogging due to the remaining dirt and makeup.

Don’ts

* Do not sleep with makeup on

Ensure that you remove your makeup before going to bed. Not removing it can lead to dry and damaged skin for a while and some products might even have a bad reaction on your skin.

* Don’t rely on wipes

The market is full of makeup removing wipes and most people feel they make the process easier and faster. While they do remove some amount of makeup, you cannot rely on them to remove it completely.

* Don’t forget to moisturise

Some makeup removers tend to strip your skin of its natural oils and make it dry. Once you’re done, smear oodles of lip balm on your lips, use a hydrating eye cream and ensure that the rest of your face is immensely hydrated.

