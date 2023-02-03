scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Things you must (and not) do to manage hyperpigmentation

“The biggest risk factors for general hyperpigmentation are sun exposure and inflammation," said Dr Ajay Rana, a dermatologist

HyperpigmentationThe excess production of melanin is the most common cause of hyperpigmentation. (Source: Freepik)

Hyperpigmentation is a skin condition that causes small or large patches of the skin to appear darker than others; this can happen anywhere on the body. A result of excess melanin production, the biggest risk factors for general hyperpigmentation are sun exposure and inflammation, both of which can lead to an increase in melanin production, said Dr Ajay Rana, a dermatologist, adding that often, trauma to the skin can also cause hyperpigmented patches.

Adding, the expert told indianexpress.com that darker skin types are more prone to pigmentation changes. “Melanin, produced by skin cells called melanocytes, is the pigment that gives skin its colour. Certain medications, hormonal changes, and sun exposure can affect melanin production,” he shared.

ALSO READ |The five best ingredients to treat skin hyperpigmentation are…

So, how can one manage the same?

Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, listed some dos and don’ts to follow while treating the skin concern on Instagram.

Make sure your skin is well-hydrated from inside out

*Apply a moisturiser based on your skin type, every single day and night.
*Incorporate hydrating foods, as well as those that give you fatty acids in your diet.
*Consume supplements that will help hydrate your skin from within.

Never skip SPF

Dr Shetty stressed that exposure to sun can not only cause pigmentation but also worsen it, therefore, using sunscreen throughout the day is non-negotiable. “Make sure you reapply your sunscreen every four hours, especially if you are prone to pigmentation or already have it,” she recommended, adding that sunscreen is a must irrespective of the weather, and also if you are indoors (considering exposure through windows and blue light from electronic devices.)

Go to an expert

The dermatologist strictly advised against self-medicating or attempting to treat hyperpigmentation at home. “Google may be a good way to become more aware of what’s out there, but you must leave some things to qualified experts,” she wrote, further stating that self-treating can lead to worsening of pigmentation. Further one can get peels, lasers, and facials to treat pigmentation at their doctor’s clinic.

Ingredients that help with pigmentation

Advertisement

Dr Rana suggested using topical prescription medication that contains hydroquinone, which lightens the skin. “However, it is best to use the medication under the care of a dermatologist so that they can guide you properly. One can also use topical retinoids to assist with lightening of dark spots on the skin,” he shared.

ALSO READ |Bid adieu to acne, dark spots with this 4-ingredient face pack

Dr Shetty mentioned other ingredients that reduce pigmentation, suggesting them to be used night “while you focus on protecting and hydrating your skin during the day”.

*Niacinamide
*Vitamin C
*Kojic Acid
*Azelaic Acid
*Liquorice
*Berry extracts
*AHAs
*Arbutin

Advertisement

“However, you can apply niacinamide and arbutin during the day,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 12:30 IST
Next Story

‘If Virat Kohli is not around he should be the first choice’: Dinesh Karthik names Kohli’s replacement for T20Is

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Shamita Shetty
Birthday girl Shamita Shetty loves channeling her inner diva, check out her most stylish looks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close