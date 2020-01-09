Dos and don’ts for maintaining your wooden furniture

Here are some tips to keep your earthy wooden furniture at its best form. (Source: Pixabay) Here are some tips to keep your earthy wooden furniture at its best form. (Source: Pixabay)

Searching for the right furniture for your house as as difficult as taking care of it. No matter how much you manage to maintain them, the wear and tear that happens over a period of time is inevitable. And if you have invested in an expensive piece, then you might just have to brace yourself for a shock episode when some random crack appears out of nowhere.

Well, these things are beyond our control, so all we can do is stay prepared for quick repair work. But here are some tips to keep your earthy wooden furniture at its best form.

* Warm liquid – For everyday wiping and dusting, use a soft cloth dipped in lukewarm water and wipe off the outer surface of the furniture. However, make sure you do this sort of a cleansing routine only on sunny days.

* Paste wax – If you want your furniture to appear as good as new, then apply a thin coat of a good quality soft paste wax. Leave it for five minutes and buff lightly with a soft brush or cloth. Wait for another 30 to 60 minutes and brush it away to see the beautiful shine return.

* Watch the rays – Wooden furniture should not be kept under direct sunlight, especially during summers. The high temperature cooks the fine finish and speeds up the fading that would cause the wood to dry out and shrink, leading to cracks. You can also cover the furniture with cloth or plastic cover, to protect from the harmful rays.

* Shoe-polish or markers for cheat sheet – Notice a crack in your furniture? We have you covered. For such quick-fix touch-up, use an appropriate shoe polish or permanent marker pens to rub on scratches and chips, to make them less visible on the furniture.

* DIY abrasives – The least invasive way is to rub it with a mild abrasive that can be made with non-gel toothpaste mixed with baking soda, or cooking oil mixed with ashes. You can rub it on a small spot with your finger or use a soft cloth on larger areas.

