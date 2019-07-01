Total Solar Eclipse 2019: Do’s and Don’ts during the Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan July 2019: A total solar eclipse would be visible on July 2, 2019. The eclipse will take place at 10:25 pm. Lasting up to four minutes and 33 seconds, the Sun will be completely hidden by the shadow of the Moon. The event will be visible from Chile, Argentina, and South Pacific Ocean. According to Hindu beliefs, the Earth’s atmosphere gets contaminated during the eclipse and there are certain precautions that should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects.

It is believed that solar eclipse has an impact on the human body system – physically and psychologically. There are several beliefs and practices related to a solar eclipse. Here are a few do’s and don’ts during the solar eclipse:

Do’s

*Many believe in taking a bath after the eclipse and changing into new clothes.

*Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors to avoid ill-effects on the baby.

*It is advised to discard any food that is cooked before the eclipse. The food that cannot be discarded should be protected using Tulsi leaves.

*It is also considered auspicious to make offerings after the eclipse.

*Chanting of mantras dedicated to Surya Devta (Sun God) is another practice followed by many.

Don’ts

*One should avoid eating food and drinking water during the eclipse.

*One should avoid travelling during the eclipse.

*Commencing any auspicious task must be avoided.

