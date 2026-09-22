Don’t use this silver-cleaning hack on pearls, opals and these other stones

Former MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria recently shared a kitchen hack to clean tarnished silver jewellery and silverware using ingredients commonly found at home.

“To clean tarnished silver jewellery or silverware, just follow this kitchen hack, my nuskha. Soak the silver in hot water with some salt and baking soda,” she explained.

According to Bhadouria, baking soda and salt help transfer electrons between the tarnished silver and aluminium. The sulphur responsible for the tarnish, or silver sulphide, is pulled away from the silver and bonds with the aluminium instead, leaving the silver clean.

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But does this kitchen hack actually work? And is it safe for every piece of silver you own? Krishan Kumar Dal, Department Lead, Product Design, Pearl Academy, Jaipur, explains.