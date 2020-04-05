Don’t know what day it is? Here’s why you could be losing track of time

It is common to feel the days overlapping, wondering if you are stuck in some kind of time loop, living and reliving the same day over and over again. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It is common to feel the days overlapping, wondering if you are stuck in some kind of time loop, living and reliving the same day over and over again. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

These are strange times, wherein we are asked to stay confined to the house so as to avoid the risk of contracting the virus. And while so many of us work from home, we may be losing track of time gradually. It is common to feel the days overlapping, wondering if we are stuck in some kind of time loop, living and reliving the same day over and over again, seeing the same set of people, the same faces, doing the same chores, etc.

This feeling is pretty common, likely felt by many people around the world.

goodmornin it’s a beautiful sathursnesday — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 4, 2020

It could be that since you are working from home, all the days may start to mirror each other, including your off days, given that you are not really dressing up and making any effort to leave the house and travel to your place of work. As a result, your workday may feel like an off day, and your off days may feel casual and inconsequential.

Also, it could be that you are staying up late, because there is no hurry to reach anywhere. This sudden and extreme change of routine may have begun to affect the natural rhythm of your body. It is anyway common for people to not stick to their usual schedule when there is a change of place, for instance. So, you may have noticed that while on a vacation, your eating and sleeping hours are different. Something similar could be happening here, vis-a-vis your regular hours. Science says that this indiscipline could lead to massive confusion.

ALSO READ | Here’s how Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending her time in quarantine

We have been asked to stay inside our houses, and not leave unless absolutely necessary — like getting food, stocking medical supplies, for a medical emergency, etc. This is probably the first time for an entire generation to be spending so much of time indoors. But, it is necessary to discern night from day. So even if you are inside the house, take a moment to step out to the balcony, or sit by the window to get some sunlight.

Do not overdo anything. This means you must not overeat, over-watch anything on the internet, particularly in the dead of the night, or over-work yourself to exhaustion, or over-sleep. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Do not overdo anything. This means you must not overeat, over-watch anything on the internet, particularly in the dead of the night, or over-work yourself to exhaustion, or over-sleep. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Also, if you have totally locked yourself away from any kind of social interaction, it is time to stop. You must stay virtually connected at least, so as to keep the communication going. Otherwise it is only likely to lead to more spillover and confusion.

You can fix it

* Begin by creating a routine, especially if you are working from home and have deadlines to meet. Wake up every day at a certain time, and call it a day once you are done with all the work. Do this every day, except for when you have an off.

* Do not overdo anything. This means you must not overeat, over-watch anything on the internet, particularly in the dead of the night, or over-work yourself to exhaustion, or over-sleep. Excess of anything is dangerous. So take little breaks and do something else instead, like cook, clean, have a meal, etc.

ALSO READ | Do you have the right lighting for your home workstation?

* Do not depend too much on technology. Just take a break, step outside, watch the sunset, talk to family members, read a book, or just be by yourself, without depending on technology to entertain you.

* Look at the calendar. There is one in every house. Take a look at it from time to time so you do not miss your meeting schedules or deadlines, and know when you have to take a downtime, too.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd